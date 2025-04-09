Delhi’s power demand crosses 5000 MW, expected to touch 9000 MW for 1st time this summer

Delhi's peak power demand stood at 5029MW, the highest for this season so far. The maximum load was recorded at 03:30 pm on Tuesday, reported ANI, citing DISCOM officials. The peak power demand in the national capital is estimated to stand at 9000 MW for the first time. Delhi recorded its highest-ever demand of 8656 MW in 2024

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), are making plans to ensure uninterrupted power supply to more than 50 lakh consumers and 2 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi. The plans include power banking arrangements with multiple states, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for forecasting and utilising green energy sources.

According to estimates, the power demand for BRPL covering South and West Delhi—is expected to touch nearly 4050 MW, higher than 3809 MW in 2024. For BYPL, including East and Central Delhi, the peak demand will likely touch 1900 MW from 1882 MW last year.

"To meet today's power challenges and to get a grip on so many varied and dynamic variables, BSES uses a mix of advanced statistical forecasting models, combined with state-of-the-art weather forecasting solutions, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and rich domain expertise provided by IMD-POSCO. These analytics help us build models, which lead to high accuracy planning and huge saving of man-hours," the report quoted BSES.

“BSES has also started actively utilising Real Time Market, a new offering on the Power Exchange. This is helpful in balancing RE power and maintaining grid balance,”

The peak power demand for Delhi has risen significantly in the last twenty years. The national capital's peak power demand stood at 2879 MW in 2002. In 2028, it crossed 7000 MW. The estimated 9000 MW demand this season marks an increase of more than 300% since 2002, the report said.