Delhi's power demand likely to reach a record level of 5,500 MW this year2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 06:13 PM IST
- BSES said that the company is confident about providing adequate power availability to all its customers
As cold wave grip parts of the national capital, with the mercury dropping to 6 degrees Celsius, the peak power demand of Delhi can go up to a record 5,500 MW, officials from the government informed on Tuesday. In 2021, the peak power demand was 5,104 MW while in 2020, the figure was 5,021 MW.