As cold wave grip parts of the national capital, with the mercury dropping to 6 degrees Celsius, the peak power demand of Delhi can go up to a record 5,500 MW, officials from the government informed on Tuesday. In 2021, the peak power demand was 5,104 MW while in 2020, the figure was 5,021 MW.

During the last winter, the peak power demand in BRPL and BYPL discoms areas reached 2,140 MW and 1,122 MW, according to Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES).

For this year, the power demand for the two discoms of BRPL and BYPL can reach up to 2,289 MW and 1,159 MW, a BSES spokesperson added.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) supplies reliable power to over 2.7 million customers spread across 22 divisions across South and West areas, including Alaknanda, Dwarka, Hauz Khas, Jaffarpur, Janakpuri, Khanpur, Mundka, Najafgarh, Nangloi, Nehru Place, New Friends Colony, Nizamuddin, Palam, Punjabi Bagh, R.K. Puram, Saket, SaritaVihar, Tagore Garden, Vasant Kunj, VikasPuri, Uttam Nagar & Mohan Garden.

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) provides services to the areas of Chandni Chowk, Darya Ganj, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Karawal Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Vasundhara Enclave, Nandnagri, Pahar Ganj, Patel Nagar, Shankar Road, and Yamuna Vihar, which are divided across three circles and 14 divisions.

The official added that the company is confident about providing adequate power availability to all its customers. The discoms of the company will also bank power with other states, which demand additional power during winter months.

BRPL will bank up to 415 MW with states like Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu while BYPL will bank up to 300 MW with states like Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

The backbone of the company's power supply arrangement during winters is the long-term agreements from power plants which also include hydro and Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations.

