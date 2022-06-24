Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel to be closed for traffic on Sundays

Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel to be closed for traffic on Sundays2 min read . 10:51 PM IST
- The 1.3 km tunnel will be closed to let pedestrians visit the ₹920 crore worth project and treat themselves to the mesmerising artwork inside.
New Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be shut for vehicular traffic every Sunday after authorities decided to let pedestrians visit the ₹920 crore worth project and treat themselves to the mesmerising artwork inside.
The 1.3-km-long tunnel – inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently – has turned into a selfie point. People are often seen clicking pictures with the murals depicting India's culture, flora-fauna, zodiac symbols and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
The tunnel has eased connectivity between central Delhi with satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad. Officials of the International Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said the artwork inside the facility is a "feast to the eyes" and the public should be allowed to witness the splendid work.
"We have decided to keep the tunnel closed for traffic every Sunday for the time being and allow the public to witness the mesmerising artwork inside. Pedestrians will be allowed to walk around. This arrangement will come into force coming Sunday," ITPO Chairman and Managing Director LC Goyal told PTI on 24 June.
The idea to close the tunnel for traffic for a few hours on Sundays was suggested by PM Modi himself who said schoolchildren and others should be allowed to walk around and appreciate it.
"Since Sunday is a holiday, the traffic volume remains low. Other five underpasses will remain open so that traffic flow will not hamper due to the closure of the tunnel. Commuters can also use the conventional routes of Bhairon Marg, ITO and Mathura Road to reach their destinations," a Public Works Department (PWD) official said.
The official said guards will be deployed at the entry and exit points of the facility so that visitors do not face any inconvenience.
With inputs from PTI.
