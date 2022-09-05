Delhi's Rajpath, Central Vista lawns to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path'1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 07:37 PM IST
PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate on September 8
Centre on Monday announced to rename New Delhi's historic Rajpath & Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path'. This comes after the government announced last Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate on September 8.