Delhi Hospital extends OT timings owing to high waiting list of surgeries2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 09:12 PM IST
- The hospital has decided to extend their Operation Theatre timings from 9 am to 4 pm to 8 am to 6 pm from 22 August
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : A hospital in national capital Delhi has increased its Operation Theatre timing by almost three hours owing to high waiting list of surgeries in the hospital. The Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) on Saturday informed that they had extended their OT timing which will be effective from 22 August.