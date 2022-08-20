NEW DELHI : A hospital in national capital Delhi has increased its Operation Theatre timing by almost three hours owing to high waiting list of surgeries in the hospital. The Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) on Saturday informed that they had extended their OT timing which will be effective from 22 August.

The RML hospital has decided to extend their Operation Theatre timings from 9 am to 4 pm to 8 am to 6 pm from 22 August, news agency ANI reported. The hospital said that extended timing for the OT will help doctors conduct more procedures in a single day.

Further the news agency reported that Resident Doctors Association (RDA) have pointed pout the need to increase number of working doctors int he hospital.

Dr Sarvesh Pandey, Vice President, RDA, told ANI, "RDA RML welcomes the order by our Honourable Medical Superintendent Dr Nandini Duggal which keeps the patient health on priority by increasing the OT time but at the same time would like to request her to kindly maintain the working hours (48hrs per week) of residents as per the Supreme Court guidelines as they toil day and night for the betterment of patient by overlooking their own health."

"Would also request to fill the vacant seats of doctors at the same time which will eventually be beneficial for both patients and doctors," he added.

The RML hospital falls under the jurisdiction of the Central government. According to official data, the hospital caters to about 10,000 patients in a single day. In a recent move, the RML hospital also opened its Out Patient Department (OPD) to patients on Sunday. The move comes keeping in mind the increased burden of patients since October 2021.

The Departments whose OPDs started on Sundays included Medicines, Surgery, Obs and Gynae, Orthopaedics, Eye, ENT, Paediatrics, Urology and pharmacy.