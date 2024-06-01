Delhi’s record 52.9°C temperature on May 29 had '3°C sensor error', Kiren Rijiju cites IMD report
The Indian government on Saturday said the record temperature of 52.9 degree Celsius registered on May 29 in Mungeshpur area of the national capital Delhi, was wrong by 3 degree Celsius due to malfunctioning in weather sensors
The Indian government on Saturday said the record temperature of 52.9 degree Celsius registered on May 29 in Mungeshpur area of the national capital Delhi, was wrong by 3 degree Celsius due tomalfunctioning in weather sensors.