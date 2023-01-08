The mercury levels in the national capital are dropping to new record levels and have even surpassed many hill stations. On Sunday, the minimum temperature of Delhi touched 1.9 degrees Celsius, and apart from all the laziness, the low temperatures have also tickled the funny bones of people on the internet.

Various memes are doing rounds on social media which define the situation of people in Delhi very aptly. Citizens took on to Twitter to share hilarious memes relating to the ongoing Cold Wave and foggy weather in many regions of North India.

A user shared a hilarious tweet that portrays the ordeal people go through after taking a bath in winter.

Bathing during winter takes a different level of courage and such memes touch upon that aspect of winter. Another one on the bathing element shares how risky it is to take a bath during such low temperatures.

Isse jyada dard toh toilet seat par baithne par hota hai#ColdWave pic.twitter.com/8UbD4OcAOX — Dr. Varun Tyagi (@DrVarunTyagi1) January 8, 2023

The film Uri has a different fan base and especially the dialogue “How's the Josh" fills one with energy. But, people of Delhi are sharing a meme turning around that famous dialogue. The memes aptly capture the ordeal of the people of north India right now.

Apart from the temperatures, the visibility in the capital city is also touching new lows, with foggy conditions all around. The transport system is badly affected and a meme shared on Twitter displays that even paragliding is not safe during such foggy conditions.

Getting out of blankets during winter seems more difficult than anything in the world. Our body resists getting out from the comfort and we wish we could do everything while remaining in the same blanket. Well, a user's meme might show you how?