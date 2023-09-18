The national capital on Monday morning registered a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius, and the meteorological department has predicted the likelihood of light rain throughout the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 8:30 am, the relative humidity stood at 78 percent, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which serves as the city's main weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius, which is typical for this season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The monsoon trough is currently south of Delhi and passing through Rajasthan. There is also an active weather system over central India. Delhi-NCR [National Capital Region] is therefore receiving some moisture from both these sources and there are chances of scattered light rain until Friday."

The maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at approximately 33 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted overcast conditions in certain areas of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) until September 20. September 18 is anticipated to have predominantly cloudy weather with the possibility of scattered light rain and drizzle in various parts of Delhi NCR.

The monsoon's resurgence indicates that its withdrawal process has not yet begun across the country. Typically, the monsoon withdraws from Rajasthan by September 17 and from Delhi by September 25. “Until there is rain across the region, the withdrawal will not be declared. Once there is a break in rain activity and several districts are dry, then the withdrawal criteria can be met," said a second IMD official.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have stated that this ongoing active phase of the monsoon in northwest and central India will cause a delay in its withdrawal, as more rainfall is expected until Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monday morning saw strong surface winds, contributing to a further enhancement in air quality. At 10 am, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 60, categorized as "satisfactory," in contrast to the 65 AQI, also categorized as "satisfactory," recorded at 4 pm on the previous Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)