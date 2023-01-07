Delhi's Ridge at 1.5 degree Celsius, Rajasthan's Churu 0 degree today1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Weather update: The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest so far, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature at Delhi Ridge area dropped to 1.5 degrees Celsius.