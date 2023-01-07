Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest so far, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature at Delhi Ridge area dropped to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees and 1.5 degrees, respectively.

Very dense fog reduced visibility at Palam to around 50 metres, affecting road and rail traffic. The visibility at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport was 25 metres at 5:30 am.

A Railways spokesperson said 36 trains were delayed by one to seven hours due to the foggy weather. The humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 100 per cent, the IMD said.

Apart from Delhi, the weather office has also disclosed minimum temperature, departure and tendency of other states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

It stated that Madhya Pradesh's Nowgong area recorded the lowest temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius, and Rajasthan's Churu 0 degrees Celsius.

Minimum Temp., Departure and Tendency over the plains of northwest India & adjoining Central and east India Dated 07.01.2023 pic.twitter.com/92pmXfJxr6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 7, 2023

In Rajasthan, Bikaner district on Friday recorded 0 degrees Celsius temperature prompting the administration to take action and shut schools in the district. The Churu division of the Bikaner district recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius yesterday.

According to the weather office, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies, moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.