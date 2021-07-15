Covid violation: Delhi's Rohini market has been closed till 19 July for violation of Covid norms. North Delhi's Alipur SDM today informed that DC Chowk Market in Sector-9 of Rohini has been shut till 19th July.

Earlier, the city had ordered shutdown of Laxmi Nagar main market and other adjoining markets for violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour. The areas that are closed included Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park and Guru Ramdas Nagar.

"The stretch from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets, like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc would be restricted to open from 10 pm on 29 June till 10 pm on 5 July or till further orders," read the notification issued by the DM.

According to the Preet Vihar SDM’s report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Due to large footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols last Sunday, the notification said.

However, two days after shutting down the markets, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed the Laxmi Nagar market to reopen.

The DDMA also directed officials to place a mobile testing van in the area, organise vaccination drives for shopkeepers, vendors and keep a strict vigil in the market.

The Delhi government has allowed the resumption of all business activities in a phased manner as part of its unlock plan. Shops and weekly markets were allowed earlier this month, but with certain restrictions.

While announcing the relaxations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stated that curbs were being eased on a trial basis. "We will observe this for one week. If cases increase, stricter restrictions will have to be reimposed, otherwise, it will be continued," he had said.

Subsequently, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave its nod to more relaxations and permitted the reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50% capacity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.