Delhi's Rozgar Budget 2022-23 yet to take final shape: Report
2 min read.10:23 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from PTI )
Rozgar Budget 2022-23: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly announced several schemes which includes the food truck policy, market redevelopment, Rozgar Bazar portal, Delhi Bazar, among others, are at various levels of approvals.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's ambitious Rozgar Budget 2022-23 presented in the Delhi Assembly is yet to take shape, according to the outcome budget report of the government for first two quarters of the current financial year.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly announced several schemes which includes the food truck policy, market redevelopment, Rozgar Bazar portal, Delhi Bazar, among others, are at various levels of approvals, the report said, as quoted by PTI.
An amount of ₹12 crore was allocated in the budget under the Rozgar Bazar portal. The cumulative number of employers and job seekers registered by September 2022, was 65,617 and 15,48,227, respectively.
As against 10,31,277 cumulative job vacancies posted on the portal, the details of placements were not shared in the report.
The report said that the Food Truck policy was notified in October 2022 as a scheme of the tourism department. The draft policy is under review at present.
Under the scheme for redevelopment of five iconic markets of Delhi into attractive tourist destinations, ₹100 crore was allocated in the budget. The five markets -- Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Bawli, Lajpat Nagar and Kirti Nagar -- have been identified, as per PTI reports.
The report also said that redevelopment of Dilli food hubs at Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila was to be taken with a budget allocation of ₹20 crore. Cabinet approval on both the market and food hub redevelopment projects is to be taken.
