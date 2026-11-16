Delhi’s ₹40 cr Bhikaji Cama Place parking facility: 5 levels, 432-car capacity, FASTag access and EV charging

Delhi's Bhikaji Cama Place has added a multi-level parking facility with the capacity to accommodate 432 cars and 193 two-wheelers, as authorities look to ease parking congestion in the busy commercial district.

Inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on November 13, the facility has been constructed at a cost of ₹40 crore and spread across a plot area of 6,040 square metres. It has a total built-up area of 15,449 square metres.

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The five-level facility comprises a basement, a ground floor, two upper floors and a terrace-level parking area, according to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

With a combined capacity of 625 vehicles, the parking complex is equipped with FASTag-enabled access and charging facilities for 18 electric cars simultaneously. EV charging will be available on a chargeable basis.

Other features include CCTV surveillance, DG power backup for emergency services, a Parking Guidance and Management System, and lift access to every floor.

DDA's second major parking facility in a year The Bhikaji Cama Place project is the second major multi-level parking facility completed by the DDA within a year.

In February 2026, the authority inaugurated a six-level structured parking facility at Nehru Place, which can accommodate 660 cars and 350 two-wheelers.

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The Nehru Place facility has a total capacity of 1,010 vehicles, including designated parking spaces for persons with disabilities and electric vehicles.

Together, the two parking projects offer parking capacity for 1,635 vehicles, comprising 1,092 cars and 543 two-wheelers.

Parking congestion and unauthorised roadside parking have long been major challenges in busy commercial districts such as Bhikaji Cama Place and Nehru Place.

The DDA's new facilities are aimed at providing organised parking infrastructure and reducing pressure on roadside parking spaces in these business hubs.