Delhi's SoS to Centre: Scale up covid beds amid massive surge in cases

Premium
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
2 min read . 01:50 PM IST Staff Writer

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date

Amid the Covid-19 surge in the national capital, Delhi government has written to Centre to ramp up Covid beds in its hospitals. State Health Minister Satyendar Jain said about 50 per cent COVID beds still available in hospitals.

"We added 5,000 more beds last week and will add more. At present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi. 190 beds are occupied which amounts to 2%. We have also requested central govt to increase beds to their current tally of 190," said Satyendar Jain, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over the Covid situation today. He directed that the number of beds be increased in hospitals. It was also decided that many government and private hospitals will be made fully COVID hospitals once again.

"Held review meeting. We are taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. Please follow COVID protocols. Don't rush to hospital unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the Health Department.

As per the Sunday bulletin, 48 new fatalities were also recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,283.

India reported over 1.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the country reporting 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of COVID cases has gone up to 1,35,27,717.

In the last 24 hours, 904 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This takes the COVID death toll to 1,70,179.

The active number of cases stands at 12,01,009.

In the last 24 hours, 75,086 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,21,56,529.

