Delhi's Sultanpuri vegetable market to be closed over violation of Covid norms

The Sultanpuri vegetable market in New Delhi will be closed with immediate effect till 16 July after the authorities found gross violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a notice issued, the local authorities said that a surprise inspection was conducted at Sabzi Mandi located at P2-Block, Sultanpuri on 12 July, which revealed that there was huge crowding in the market, coronavirus protocols were being grossly violated, a large number of vegetable and fruits vendors and customers were not wearing face masks and no social distancing was being maintained.

The Subzi Mandi in the national capital will be closed in order to stop the market from becoming a super spreader of Covid-19. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has empowered the local authorities to shut down markets violating Covid-19 norms.

Meanwhile, with 45 new cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, Delhi has reported the lowest coronavirus daily count after about 1.25 years, health minister Satyendar Jain informed on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters, Jain further informed that the positivity rate is slightly below 0.1%, and there are currently 693 active cases in the capital.

"There were 45 Covid-positive cases in Delhi yesterday, which is the lowest count in 1.25 years. The positivity rate is slightly below 1% and there are 693 active cases," Jain said while urging people to continue to follow Covid precautions.

Delhi had suffered a devastating second Covid-19 wave earlier this year when daily cases peaked in April with over 28,000 cases. Fresh daily cases have remained below the 100-mark for two consecutive weeks now.

