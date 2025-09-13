Delhi's Taj Palace receives bomb threat email, police say details awaited

Delhi Police have launched an investigation after a bomb threat email was sent to the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi, officials confirmed on Saturday. Authorities are currently verifying the authenticity of the threat and said that details are awaited.

Advertisement

The development comes just a day after a bomb threat targeting the Delhi High Court triggered large-scale evacuations and heightened security in the capital.

“We have received information regarding a threat email sent to Taj Palace. The matter is under investigation, and further details will be shared in due course,” a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bombay High Court also receives bomb threat, premises vacated

Delhi High Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat On 12 September, the Delhi High Court received an alarming email claiming that multiple bombs had been planted inside the court premises, leading to immediate evacuation of judges, lawyers, staff, and litigants.

All court benches were suspended abruptly as security personnel cordoned off the area. Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units, firefighter vehicles, and ambulances were deployed in a coordinated operation to ensure public safety.

Advertisement

The threat email alleged a plot involving Pakistan and Tamil Nadu, stating:

“Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. Three bombs were planted in the judge's room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm.”

The message further warned of a detonation shortly after midday Islamic prayers, adding:

“The assets within the police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers.”

While a thorough search of the premises was carried out, no explosives were found.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway Following the incident, Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched an intensive investigation to trace the origin of the threat email.

Advertisement

Cybercrime units are now examining the digital footprint of the message, while intelligence agencies have been alerted to assess potential links to terror outfits or politically motivated groups.

“The email is being analysed by our cybercrime team. We are tracking the IP address and other digital markers to identify the source. At this stage, nothing can be ruled out,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi on High Alert The twin threats — first to the Delhi High Court and now to the Taj Palace hotel — have put the capital on heightened alert. Security has been tightened at key government buildings, hotels, transport hubs, and public spaces across the city.

Authorities have also urged citizens to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies immediately.

Advertisement