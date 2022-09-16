Delhi's temperature lowest in a month after overnight rain2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 04:58 PM IST
The Indian Metrological Department recorded the lowest temperature of Delhi in a month as overnight rain showered the city
After the record-breaking summer season, Delhi woke up to a relatively amicable morning on Friday as the weather department recorded the lowest temperature in the city in a month. The city reported 22.5 degrees Celsius which is three degrees below the normal temperature. An official of the Indian Meteorological Department also informed that the low temperature was due to the 4.1 mm rainfall on Thursday.