After the record-breaking summer season, Delhi woke up to a relatively amicable morning on Friday as the weather department recorded the lowest temperature in the city in a month. The city reported 22.5 degrees Celsius which is three degrees below the normal temperature. An official of the Indian Meteorological Department also informed that the low temperature was due to the 4.1 mm rainfall on Thursday.

"Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday," an IMD official said.

Safdarjung area, the official marker for the rainfall in the city, recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. During the same time frame, the Ridge area recorded 2mm rainfall. At 8:30 am relative humidity was recorded at 100%.

The areas of Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Maharani Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Mayur Vihar, Aya Nagar, INA, Gautam Nagar, and Kirari, among other areas in Delhi-NCR, received rain on Friday, which also led to traffic jams at Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg and Ring Road.

The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky with light rains across the city.

"Due to a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand and north Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17. Light rain is also likely in Delhi and neighboring areas under its influence," the official said.

The maximum temperature in the city on Friday can go up to 32 degree Celsius, according to IMD. On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded was 31.7 degree Celsius which is the lowest of this month.

Maharashtra: Heavy rain floods low-lying areas of Thane and Palghar

Heavy rains lashed the Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Friday. The rains also flooded some low-lying areas as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Nashik highways witnessed traffic snarls amid the downpour due to bad conditions on roads.