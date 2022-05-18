The three civic bodies of Delhi will merge into one municipal corporation on 22 May as the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 comes into force, according to a Union home ministry notification.

“Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 will come into force on May 22. With the move, all the 3 municipal corporations of Delhi – North DMC, South DMC and East DMC will merge into one entity," the notification read.

The term of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation ended today, while the other two civic bodies — NDMC and East DMC will be completing their terms on 19 May and 22 May, respectively.

The legislation to unify the three civic bodies was approved by the Lok Sabha on 30 March and by the Rajya Sabha on 5 April. The legislation had become an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on 18 April.

The Act reduces the number of wards to 250 from the existing 272, which means that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will have to undergo a delimitation exercise before elections. The Centre will form a delimitation commission to carry out the demarcation of wards.

News agency PTI reported that according to experts, civic polls are unlikely to take place before early next year due to the delimitation exercise.

The State Election Commission was scheduled to announce civic poll dates on 8 March, but it had to defer the announcement. The then State Election Commissioner had said that the commission had an hour before the announcement received a communication from the Centre regarding the unification of the three civic bodies.

The move to merge the three civic bodies had triggered a political blame game with Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party terming it a tactic to delay the elections.

Erstwhile, Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011, as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).