Delhi’s tougher challan rules mandate 50% fine before court appeal; repeat offenders may lose licences

The Delhi government has revealed a new, structured and time-bound framework for resolving traffic challans, indicating a more rigorous stance on road discipline.

In an official statement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is designed to reduce violations, enhance road safety, and increase transparency through a fully digital process. Under this updated system, evading fines will no longer be an option and prompt resolution will be required for all residents.

Crucially, offenders will be barred from approaching courts directly to dispute a ticket without first navigating the established administrative channel.

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The Chief Minister confirmed that the Delhi administration will shortly adopt amendments introduced by the Union Government to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. This overhauled system ensures the penalty process is more precise, clear, and technology-driven.

Any individual recording five or more traffic infractions within a single year will be labelled a chronic offender. Such instances could result in the suspension or permanent revocation of a driver’s license under the revised regulations.

CM Gupta stated that the distribution of challans will now be thoroughly modernised. Law enforcement or designated officials may issue penalties either manually or electronically. Furthermore, infractions captured by cameras and automated surveillance networks will result in immediate tickets. If the authorities have the violator's mobile details, an e-challan will be issued within 3 days; otherwise, a physical challan will be delivered within 15 days.

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“Every ticket will be logged sequentially on a digital portal to maintain accountability. Drivers are urged to update their contact information and residential addresses on their licenses and vehicle registrations to prevent complications.”

Following the issuance of a challan, the individual has 45 days to either settle the fine or contest it before a grievance redressal officer via the online platform, providing necessary evidence. If no response is received within this window, the fine is considered accepted, and payment becomes due within the following 30 days.

Should a challenge be dismissed, the citizen must either pay within 30 days or file a court action after depositing 50% of the penalty amount. Failing to act within these specific timelines results in the ticket being finalised, with a 15-day payment window. Transactions are to be completed electronically. The grievance officer is mandated to post a verdict on the portal within 30 days.

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The Chief Minister emphasised that once grace periods expire, daily digital reminders will be sent. Persistent non-payment will trigger restrictions on all vehicle-centric services, including tax payments and the processing of license or registration renewals.

The vehicle will be marked as "not to be transacted" on the database, effectively halting any legal transfers until debts are settled. Where required and in accordance with judicial orders, police may also seize vehicles linked to infractions. All penalties will be issued to the registered owner, who will be alerted via SMS, email, or other electronic channels.

The Chief Minister remarked that the system is built to be entirely digital, punctual and transparent. “This will foster stricter adherence to road laws and assist in lowering accident rates,” she stated, calling on the public to respect traffic regulations, resolve fines promptly, and behave as mindful road users.

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