To avoid the penal provisions to be carried out by the enforcing agencies of the Transport Department, only commercial or transport vehicles be used for hiring purposes, says the order.
Amid reports of local bodies and others entities hiring of private vehicles came to the fore, the Delhi government's Transport Department on 10 August directed them to use only commercial vehicles for transportation.
Transport Department's joint commissioner Navlendra Kumar Singh issued the order and said that to avoid the penal provisions to be carried out by the enforcing agencies of the Transport Department, only commercial or transport vehicles be used for hiring purposes.
"It has been brought to our notice that in certain cases, the departments/autonomous bodies/local bodies/undertaking etc under GNCT of Delhi are hiring private/non-Transport motor vehicles instead of Transport/Commerical vehicles, which is in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder," read the order issued on August 10.
Earlier on 9 August, the Delhi government postponed the implementation of various relaxations in existing rules for procuring driving licenses in the national capital to ease the existing norms to ensure convenience to the general public for procuring driving licensed from Monday onwards.
Though the government will again deliberate on the revised criteria for Automated Driving Test Tracks before its implementation in the city, said sources to PTI.
Citing a rise in number of people flunking their tests, the Delhi government on 8 August had ordered the Transport Department officials to make modifications at various automated driving test tracks.