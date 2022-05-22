Delhi's unified municipal corporation formally comes into existence

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The three civic bodies—North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation—have been merged into one MCD through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022
NEW DELHI :With Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charges as a special officer and commissioner respectively, the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formally vcomes into existence today.
The three civic bodies—North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation—have been merged into one MCD through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.
A bill to unify the three civic bodies was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 30 and by the Rajya Sabha on April 5. The bill became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to it on April 18.
The unified civic body in the national capital is not new. Before 2012, Delhi used to have a unified municipal body. It was trifurcated by then Sheila Dikshit government to decentralize the civil administration but the three bodies ended up having unequal resources, responsibilities, and poor financial health.
After the unification of the municipal corporation, there would be a balance of resources, income, and expenses as the erstwhile North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations were severely hit by fund crunch as they were unable to pay their staff a regular salary.
The civil planning would improve with a centralized authority for things like parking rates, property tax, and new initiatives for the city.
The unification will also reduce the number of wards to 250 from the existing 272, which means that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will have to undergo a delimitation exercise before elections. The Centre will form a delimitation commission to carry out the demarcation of wards.
Making the unified MCD financially stable will be among the key challenges before Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti.
Ashwani Kumar's appointment as the special officer of the unified MCD is considered significant as he is expected to play a vital role in the functioning of the unified municipal corporation, months before the civic elections.
Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, will be the top authority handling the civic affairs till a new House is elected, people familiar with the matter said.
Providing the best civic amenities to the public and improvement of sanitation services will be among his top priorities, news agency PTI reported quoting Kumar.
Sanitation is a basic and obligatory function of any civic body and its impact is always clearly visible on the ground. So, his priority will be to further improve sanitation services in the city, Kumar told the news agency.
Bharti, a 1998-batch IAS officer also of the AGMUT cadre, was the commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation prior to this assignment, and he was the senior-most among Delhi's erstwhile three municipal commissioners.
