Delhi's wastewater treatment capacity will increase by 57% by June 2023: DJB

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 35 sewage treatment plants operational at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90% (514 MGD) of their capacity.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The wastewater treatment capacity of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be increased by 57% (326 million gallons a day) by June 2023, the board said on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The wastewater treatment capacity of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be increased by 57% (326 million gallons a day) by June 2023, the board said on Monday.
The untapped wastewater from unauthorised colonies and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from WWTPs are the main reasons behind high levels of pollution in the Yamuna river. The 35 sewage treatment plants operational at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90% (514 MGD) of their capacity. Currently, Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day. The DJB supplies 930 MGD of water to the city.
The untapped wastewater from unauthorised colonies and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from WWTPs are the main reasons behind high levels of pollution in the Yamuna river. The 35 sewage treatment plants operational at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90% (514 MGD) of their capacity. Currently, Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day. The DJB supplies 930 MGD of water to the city.
At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DJB officials said the rehabilitation and construction of new STPs will increase the wastewater treatment capacity by 326 MGD by June 2023. The rehabilitation of the existing STPs in Okhla, Kondli, Rithala, Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate will increase sewage treatment capacity by 147 MGD by June 2023, DJB data showed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DJB officials said the rehabilitation and construction of new STPs will increase the wastewater treatment capacity by 326 MGD by June 2023. The rehabilitation of the existing STPs in Okhla, Kondli, Rithala, Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate will increase sewage treatment capacity by 147 MGD by June 2023, DJB data showed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The upcoming 33 decentralised STPs at various locations in Delhi and 14 STPs in the Najafgarh drainage zone will be able to treat 92 MGD of wastewater. The upgradation and augmentation of the existing STPs at Pappan Kalan, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Rohini, Narela, Yamuna Vihar and Coronation Pillar will increase the treatment capacity by 87 MGD by 2023.
The upcoming 33 decentralised STPs at various locations in Delhi and 14 STPs in the Najafgarh drainage zone will be able to treat 92 MGD of wastewater. The upgradation and augmentation of the existing STPs at Pappan Kalan, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Rohini, Narela, Yamuna Vihar and Coronation Pillar will increase the treatment capacity by 87 MGD by 2023.
Altogether, the DJB will be able to treat 903 MGD of wastewater by June 2023, which will be 56.49 percent more than the current treatment capacity.