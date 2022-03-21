Delhi's wastewater treatment capacity will increase by 57% by June 2023: DJB

The untapped wastewater from unauthorised colonies and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from WWTPs are the main reasons behind high levels of pollution in the Yamuna river. The 35 sewage treatment plants operational at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90% (514 MGD) of their capacity. Currently, Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day. The DJB supplies 930 MGD of water to the city.