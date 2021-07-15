Delhi's water supply situation to improve soon: Jal Board VC Raghav Chadha

The water supply situation in Delhi will improve soon with the water level increasing at the Wazirabad Barrage, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

Haryana released 16,000 cusec of water in the Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage on Tuesday and it is likely to reach Delhi on Friday morning. Thereafter, the water crisis in the city will be resolved, Chadha noted.

The DJB VC took stock of the preparations to increase production at the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi -- the largest WTP in India and the second largest in Asia.

"Two big water channels of Delhi -- Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) and Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) have started receiving Yamuna water in good proportions and it will have a positive impact on our water treatment and production capacity.

"More than 200 MGD of water alone gets filtered and treated at the Haiderpur WTP," he said.

Chadha had earlier said that Haryana had been withholding 120 MGD (million gallons a day) water belonging to Delhi, which led to a water crisis in Delhi.

He had said the water level at the Wazirabad pond had hit the lowest mark since 1965 and the river had dried up because of Haryana not releasing water.

The water utility had on Sunday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water.

In 1996, the apex court had told the Haryana government and other states to share the Yamuna's water to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.