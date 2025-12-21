Delhi's weather forecast: Here's what to expect over the next few days amid dense fog and ‘very poor’ AQI

The national capital is bracing for a shift in winter landscape over the next five days, with cold conditions expected to persist across the city. Delhi witnessed its first cold wave of the season on Saturday, 20 December, recording its coldest day of the month so far this year, as the maximum temperature dropped 5.3 notches below normal to 16.9 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast chilly mornings in the coming days, with dense fog likely to make a frequent appearance during night and early morning hours.

Here's the detailed weather forecast of Delhi for the next five days: — Sunday, 21 December: The city recorded a partly cloudy sky through the day, according to the weather department forecast. A layer of mist and shallow fog developed after sunset and are expected to persist throughout the night.

— Monday, 22 December: The first day of the week will witness a partly cloudy sky. Residents can expect moderate to dense fog blanketing Delhi during morning hours.

— Tuesday, 23 December: Conditions will begin to clear by Tuesday. A mainly clear sky will emerge, though morning hours will see shallow to moderate fog. IMD has also said that surface wind of 10-15 KMPH will blow during the day.

— Wednesday, 24 December: The pattern of mainly clear skies continues into mid week. Residents can expect shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours. The estimated surface wind speed is 10-15 KMPH, which will blow during the day.

— Thursday, 25 December: Christmas Day will be characterised by a mainly clear sky. Though, the pattern of witnessing moderate fog during the early hours of the day will persist.

Quick glance: 5-day outlook

Date Sky condition Fog status Wind Speed 21 December Partly cloudy Mist/shallow fog (Evening and night) - 22 December Partly cloudy Moderate to dense (Morning) - 23 December Mainly clear Shallow to Moderate (Morning) 10-15 KMPH during the day 24 December Mainly clear Shallow to Moderate (Morning) 10-15 KMPH during the day 25 December Mainly clear Moderate (Morning) - Source: IMD

Delhi's air quality Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continues to worsen as the temperature falls. The city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 387 at 8:05 AM today, which falls in ‘very poor’ range.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 19 out of 40 monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI above 400, falling in ‘severe’ category. Except for Mathura Road, all other stations recorded AQI in ‘poor’ range.

