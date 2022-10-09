Delhi's weekend downpour breaks 50-year-old record

Delhi's weekend downpour breaks 50-year-old record2 min read . 07:13 PM IST
The day-to-night temperature gap in Delhi fell to a 50-year-old low during the rainy weekend. Between Saturday and Sunday, Delhi saw its second-highest rainfall since 2007
Delhi witnessed heavy to moderate rainfall in many parts. The difference in temperature between the minimum and maximum was the lowest it had been in Delhi since 1969. The day-to-night temperature difference in Delhi fell to a record low on Sunday, with 74 millimeters falling by 8:30 a.m.
The smallest difference between Friday's minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius and Saturday's maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius—from 1969 to 2022—was 2.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest such margin was recorded at 3.1 degrees Celsius on October 19, 1998.
According to India Meteorological data on Sunday, Delhi saw its second highest rainfall since 2007 in the first hour of the morning.
On Sunday, the national capital's streets were flooded as the rain continued for the second day in a row, elevating the air quality to a "satisfactory" level.An IMD official told PTI that the minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, which was a little lower than the average for the season.
Due to the ever lasting issue of water logging, heavy rains slowed down city traffic. In some places, broken traffic lights exacerbated the situation.
As traffic snarls were reported from various parts of the city, individuals posted pictures of rain and waterlogging from various locations in Delhi.
Some of the areas where the roads got flooded are Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the stretch of road between the INA Market and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur and Rangpuri.
The authorities have asked motorists to look out for stagnant water in the low-lying areas, such as under flyovers.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said it won't rain much from Monday. It added that cloudy weather condition is likely to continue for the next couple of days.
An "orange alert" has been issued for Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan for two days, news agency ANI reported.
An "orange alert" has been issued for Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan for two days, news agency ANI reported.