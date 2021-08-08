Delhi's weekly markets to re-open from tomorrow

The second wave swept the city during April-May period. Delhi reported 72 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to the health bulletin. The infection rate, which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, had been hovering below 0.10 per cent-mark in the last several weeks. But it reached to 0.10 per cent again on Saturday.

