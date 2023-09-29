13 ‘air pollution hotspots’ in Delhi: Here's what we know about CM Kejriwal's 'Winter Action Plan'
Delhi unveils 'Winter Action Plan' to combat air pollution; 13 hotspots identified for separate plans.
In a bid to tackle air pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday released comprehensive ‘Winter Action Plan’. As many as 13 hotspots have been identified in the city and the Delhi government will have separate plans for those locations.
He also urged people to download the Green Delhi mobile application and report any pollution-causing activity to the government.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!