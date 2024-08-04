Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU coach derails while moving towards yard in UP
Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU coach derails while moving towards yard in UP

  • Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU coach derails while moving towards yard in UP

Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU coach derails while moving towards yard in UP

A coach of Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU train derailed within the Saharanpur Railway Station yard earlier today.

“I would to clarify the news that is being circulated in Saharanpur. The train was moving towards the yard after its termination. One coach if the passenger train has derailed in the yard. It has no impact on any other train movement," said Senior DCM (Divisional Commercial Manager) Ambala, Naveen Kumar.

Further details awaited.

