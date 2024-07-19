Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight update: Customers complain of poor service: ‘We have no food or any information’

Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight update: Several passengers posted complaints on X, after the flight made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia, on July 18. The carrier said that the replacement flight from Mumbai to Russia is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 hours(local time) today.

The ferry flight is also carrying other essentials, in addition to extra food for the passengers, said Air India.

UPDATE #4: FERRY FLIGHT AI1179 TO KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA



Our ferry flight AI1179 from Mumbai (BOM) to Krasnoyarsk, Russia (KJA) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 Hrs (local time) on 19 July 2024.



An Air India team, including crew and security personnel, are… — Air India (@airindia) July 19, 2024

Earlier, Air India had announced that it has been arranging for third party staff.

Also Read | Air India: Relief flight arranged for passengers after precautionary landing

The airline was also in touch with government authorities to provide necessary assistance to the passengers.

Update #2: Air India Flight AI183



Air India flight AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. The aircraft… — Air India (@airindia) July 18, 2024

One of the passengers, however, replied back saying that the affected passengers have not been taken care of. “Despite their claims, we are not taken care of. We feel stranded at the airport. We have no food, information, updates,” posted the user along with visuals from the Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA).

Also Read | Air India: Relief flight arranged for passengers after precautionary landing

Despite their cliams, we are not taken care of. We feel stranded at the airport. We have no food, information, updates. pic.twitter.com/K35g3pMbGO — K V Krishna Rao (@kurravkrao) July 18, 2024

Another user commented that his ailing mother was on the flight, while the medicines and other essentials were in the luggage cargo. It had been over eight hours, since they had received any updates from the aircraft operators.

“My mother is sick and their carry-on (medicine and snacks) and luggage is on the flight. This is inhumane for 70+ old people. We can do better.. I am so sad and angry,” wrote the user.

Meanwhile, one user accused Air India of not providing any hotel accommodation for the affected passengers. “You have kept all your passengers at the airport. No hotel accommodation. No information on alternative flight,” he said.

Also Read | Air India A320 Neo aircraft arrives with new livery in Delhi