Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight update: Customers complain of poor service: ‘We have no food or any information’

Passengers were stranded after the San Francisco bound flight had to land at Krasnoyarsk International Airport, for a potential issue in cargo hold area

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published19 Jul 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight update: The flight made a precautionary landing on July 18, at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia
Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight update: The flight made a precautionary landing on July 18, at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia

Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight update: Several passengers posted complaints on X, after the flight made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia, on July 18. The carrier said that the replacement flight from Mumbai to Russia is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 hours(local time) today.

The ferry flight is also carrying other essentials, in addition to extra food for the passengers, said Air India.

Earlier, Air India had announced that it has been arranging for third party staff.

The airline was also in touch with government authorities to provide necessary assistance to the passengers.

 

One of the passengers, however, replied back saying that the affected passengers have not been taken care of. “Despite their claims, we are not taken care of. We feel stranded at the airport. We have no food, information, updates,” posted the user along with visuals from the Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA).

Another user commented that his ailing mother was on the flight, while the medicines and other essentials were in the luggage cargo. It had been over eight hours, since they had received any updates from the aircraft operators.

“My mother is sick and their carry-on (medicine and snacks) and luggage is on the flight. This is inhumane for 70+ old people. We can do better.. I am so sad and angry,” wrote the user.

Meanwhile, one user accused Air India of not providing any hotel accommodation for the affected passengers. “You have kept all your passengers at the airport. No hotel accommodation. No information on alternative flight,” he said.

On July 18, cockpit crew had detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area of the San Francisco bound flight. The air craft had landed safely at the KJA with all 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 02:32 PM IST
