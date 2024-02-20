 Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight navigates severe turbulence, lands safely | Watch | Mint
Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight navigates severe turbulence, lands safely | Watch
Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight navigates severe turbulence, lands safely | Watch

IndiGo flight 6E6125 successfully navigated turbulent weather enroute to Srinagar on Tuesday

IndiGo flight 6E6125 faced turbulent weather on Tuesday but landed successfully in Srinagar
IndiGo flight 6E6125 faced turbulent weather on Tuesday but landed successfully in Srinagar (Bloomberg)

IndiGo flight 6E6125 successfully navigated turbulent weather from Delhi to Srinagar on Tuesday. Passengers experienced inconvenience due to inclement weather.

"The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar," the airline said.

Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to very heavy rain and snowfall in the last 48 hours.

The Meteorological Department has issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.

The Weather Department has warned of an "extended wet spell" across Jammu and Kashmir until Wednesday afternoon. They predict light to moderate rain and snow in most places, including plains and lower reaches, from February 19 to 20. This wet spell could lead to flash floods in hilly areas, landslides, and disruption of essential services like power and water supply.

Recently, Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed that 4.82 lakh passengers were affected due to delayed flights (beyond two hours) in January this year, forcing the airlines to shell out 3.69 crore towards facilitation.

At the same time, domestic passenger traffic grew 4.69% in January to 1.31 crore over the same month of last year, according to the DGCA.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh in Lok Sabha said that 496 flights were cancelled and 8,038 flights were delayed due to dense fog in January.

Published: 20 Feb 2024, 10:31 AM IST
