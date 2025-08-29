Delhi–Srinagar SpiceJet flight SG 385 faces emergency, lands safely at Srinagar airport

SpiceJet’s Delhi–Srinagar flight SG-385 requested emergency landing at the Srinagar airport on Friday, and landed safely.

The SpiceJet flight, with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board, "reported emergency due pressurisation problem," reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

"No medical assistance was requested by passengers or the crew on board the flight," the officials said.

The aircraft landed safely at the airport at 3:27 PM.