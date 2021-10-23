Delhi-UP border: Farmers remove tents at protesting site, but traffic continues

Farmers protesting at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border since November 2020, have dismantled tents and huts but said stir against the three agricultural laws would continue. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) added that the barriers at the protest site have been put by the Delhi Police and not farmers. BKU farmer Rakesh Tikait said protesters at Ghazipur have cleared the path on a service lane leading to the national capital but the Delhi Police 's barricades were still present there.

"We have cleared our belongings but the public is suffering because of the police," Tikait told a TV channel at UP Gate.

However, people coming to the national capital Delhi from Ghaziabad are still facing traffic issues and delays, according to Livemint's sister publication Livehindustan. The commuters have to take detours, which are often longer, and witness traffic jams, the daily added. The three-tier barricades and some tents of farmers are affecting traffic movement at the border.

However, due to the farmers' protest, the journey from Delhi to Noida takes around an hour. Earlier, it used to take hardly 20 minutes.

This week, the Supreme Court of India said farmers had the right to protest, but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely. The apex court was hearing a public interest lawsuit by Noida resident Monicca Agarwal who complained of delays in daily commute due to the protesting farmers blocking roads.

BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said, "By removing tents and other belongings, we have shown that it's not the farmers who are blocking the road to Delhi." He added that the protest will continue.

The court has asked farmer unions to respond to the PIL within three week.

Hundreds of farmers have been encamping on the Delhi borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee to retain minimum support price for crops.

Key roads connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have remained impacted ever since the protests began amid the continued stalemate between the Centre and protesting farmers over the central laws.

