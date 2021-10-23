Delhi-UP border: Farmers remove tents at protesting site, but traffic continues

Farmers protesting at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border since November 2020, have dismantled tents and huts but said stir against the three agricultural laws would continue. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) added that the barriers at the protest site have been put by the Delhi Police and not farmers. BKU farmer Rakesh Tikait said protesters at Ghazipur have cleared the path on a service lane leading to the national capital but the Delhi Police's barricades were still present there.

