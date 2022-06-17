Delhivery announces ‘guaranteed’ same-day delivery across 15 cities in India2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 11:53 AM IST
Delhivery's faster delivery time will reduce the return rates, improving the brands’ margins
Delhivery's faster delivery time will reduce the return rates, improving the brands’ margins
Listen to this article
Delhivery has launched its ‘guaranteed’ same-day delivery (SDD) service in 15 key cities in India. This new service will enable D2C brands to deliver their webstore orders-on the day the order is received.