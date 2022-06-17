Delhivery has launched its ‘guaranteed’ same-day delivery (SDD) service in 15 key cities in India. This new service will enable D2C brands to deliver their webstore orders-on the day the order is received.

The solution will significantly enable D2C brands’ growth along two fronts. Firstly, the faster delivery- in a few hours - will improve the consumer experience and, thereby, brand loyalty. Secondly, the faster delivery time will reduce the return rates, improving the brands’ margins.

Delhivery will partner with brands and identify fast-moving SKUs, which will be stocked in warehouses within the city, close to the end consumer. When a consumer places an order on the brand's webstore,

Delhivery's technology will show the fast-moving SKUs available for the “guaranteed" same-day delivery. After the order is placed, Delhivery's technology wili allocate the consumers’ orders to the nearest in-city warehouse. Orders received as late as 3 pm will be delivered on the same day.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajith Pai, Chief Operations Officer, Delhivery, said, “We consistently innovate with technology-led solutions. This solution will enable D2C brands to leverage our technology and supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their consumers."

Delhivery’s backers include SoftBank Group Corp., Tiger Global LP, the Carlyle Group Inc. and FedEx Corp. Following a historic loss on its Vision Fund, SoftBank has said it plans to cut startup investment by 50% or more this year. The average monthly value of deals led by Tiger Global has also slowed to less than half what it was a year ago, according to PitchBook.

Founded in 2011 as a food delivery service, Delhivery provides warehousing for Xiaomi Corp. and Lenovo Group Ltd., shipment tracking for Inditex SA’s Zara and Hennes & Mauritz AB, deliveries for Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart and logistics for India’s largest automakers, appliance manufacturers, and consumer goods makers. The company plans to expand overseas by partnering with minority shareholder FedEx Corp. to sell its technology services.

Delhivery posted a fourth quarter loss of 1.2 billion rupees on revenue of 20.7 billion rupees.