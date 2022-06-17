Delhivery announces ‘guaranteed’ same-day delivery across 15 cities in India

Delhivery’s backers include SoftBank Group Corp., Tiger Global LP, the Carlyle Group Inc. and FedEx Corp. Following a historic loss on its Vision Fund, SoftBank has said it plans to cut startup investment by 50% or more this year. The average monthly value of deals led by Tiger Global has also slowed to less than half what it was a year ago, according to PitchBook.

