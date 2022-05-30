Delhivery reports revenue of Rs. 7,241 crore at 63% YoY growth

The financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 were released on May 30 by Delhivery Limited. The country's largest fully-integrated logistics provider grew revenue by 63 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs. 7,241 crore in FY22, up from Rs. 4,450 crore the previous year. From 3,647 crore in FY21 to 6,882 crore in FY22, underlying reported revenue climbed by 89 percent. In FY22, the company achieved full-year operating profitability, with adjusted EBITDA of Rs. 72 crore and Adjusted Cash Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 212 crore. After adjusting FY22 PAT for one-time/non-recurring expenses and non-cash expenses, such as depreciation/leasing expenses, amortisation, and ESOP costs, Adjusted Cash PAT is calculated. This success can be attributed to a number of factors.

