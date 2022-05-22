Delhi:Water supply to be affected in several areas as Yamuna almost dries up

The water supply situation in Delhi has deteriorated due to the decrease in Yamuna's water level. According to the Delhi Jal Board, the Yamuna has become dry therefore the water level at Wazirabad pond has also depleted to 668.3 feet, lowest this year against the normal 674.5 feet. The officials at Delhi Jal Board are diverting water from the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) toward Wazirabad.

