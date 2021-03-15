After the National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze , the Shiv Sena on Monday said that the move was an "insult" to the state police and alleged it was being done deliberately.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it is surprising that when the investigative capabilities and bravery of the Maharashtra Police are being acknowledged around the world, the NIA should investigate this case.

"Waze's arrest by the NIA was an insult of the state police and was being done deliberately. Those expressing happiness over this are hurting the state's autonomy," the editorial alleged.

"If Waze was guilty in the case, the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were capable of taking action against him," it said.

But, the central probe agency (NIA) did not want that to happen, the Marathi publication said.

It alleged that since Waze had arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case, he was on the "hit-list of the BJP and the Centre".

Goswami and two others were arrested on 4 November last year by Raigad police in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018. They were granted bail by the Supreme Court a few days later.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Waze on Saturday in connection with its probe into the recovery of a Scorpio containing 20 gelatin sticks near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on 25 February.

Waze, credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on 5 March.

It expressed hope that the truth will come out soon.

Sanjay Raut's statement

The editorial comes days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that no central team was needed to probe the recovery of explosives.

"I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It is the responsibility of the Mumbai police to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," said Raut.

He stated that although the state administration respects the NIA, the Mumbai police was capable of handling the case too.

"Mumbai police and the anti-terrorism squad are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise the police. It creates instability in the state and pressure on Mumbai police and administration," added the minister.

With inputs from agencies.





