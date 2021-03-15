Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Deliberate attempt to insult Maharashtra police': Shiv Sena on NIA arresting Waze

'Deliberate attempt to insult Maharashtra police': Shiv Sena on NIA arresting Waze

Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze after being produced by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a court
2 min read . 11:41 AM IST Staff Writer

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it is surprising that when the investigative capabilities and bravery of the Maharashtra Police are being acknowledged around the world, the NIA should investigate this case

After the National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that the move was an "insult" to the state police and alleged it was being done deliberately.

After the National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that the move was an "insult" to the state police and alleged it was being done deliberately.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it is surprising that when the investigative capabilities and bravery of the Maharashtra Police are being acknowledged around the world, the NIA should investigate this case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

World's highest rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower in Jammu and Kashmir: 10 things to know

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST

Indian Super League spent 17 crore on covid related expenses

2 min read . 11:37 AM IST

Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' fraud worth crores

1 min read . 11:23 AM IST

J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it is surprising that when the investigative capabilities and bravery of the Maharashtra Police are being acknowledged around the world, the NIA should investigate this case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

World's highest rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower in Jammu and Kashmir: 10 things to know

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST

Indian Super League spent 17 crore on covid related expenses

2 min read . 11:37 AM IST

Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' fraud worth crores

1 min read . 11:23 AM IST

J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | How India tightened the noose around OTT

"Waze's arrest by the NIA was an insult of the state police and was being done deliberately. Those expressing happiness over this are hurting the state's autonomy," the editorial alleged.

"If Waze was guilty in the case, the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were capable of taking action against him," it said.

But, the central probe agency (NIA) did not want that to happen, the Marathi publication said.

It alleged that since Waze had arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case, he was on the "hit-list of the BJP and the Centre".

Goswami and two others were arrested on 4 November last year by Raigad police in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018. They were granted bail by the Supreme Court a few days later.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Waze on Saturday in connection with its probe into the recovery of a Scorpio containing 20 gelatin sticks near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on 25 February.

Waze, credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on 5 March.

It expressed hope that the truth will come out soon.

Sanjay Raut's statement

The editorial comes days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that no central team was needed to probe the recovery of explosives.

"I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It is the responsibility of the Mumbai police to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," said Raut.

He stated that although the state administration respects the NIA, the Mumbai police was capable of handling the case too.

"Mumbai police and the anti-terrorism squad are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise the police. It creates instability in the state and pressure on Mumbai police and administration," added the minister.

With inputs from agencies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.