Deliberate weaponisation of dangerous pathogens is a serious concern: NSA Doval

"Climate change in another threat multiplied with consequences. It impacts the availability of resources which has increasingly become scarce and has become a source of conflict and competition. Climate change can accelerate instability and cause massive population displacements. In 2013, nearly 600 million people in India were expected to live in urban areas. Migration from low lying coastal areas in South Asia due to climate change can add to the already stressed urban areas. All these will pose problems in internal security management. In such an evolving national security environment, there is a need to reinvent and redevelop ourselves," NSA Doval said.