'Delighted': PM Modi congratulates ASHA workers for bagging WHO health leaders award1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
India's one million all-women ASHA workers were honoured with the WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan for a two-day visit to attend the Quad leaders’ summit, today applauded the 1-million plus all-women ASHA workforce that has been honoured by the World Health Organisation.
Congratulating all ASHA workers for bagging WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that they are at the forefront of the campaign to ensure a healthy India.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable."
India's one million all-women ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist Workers) workers were honoured with the WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award for their 'outstanding' contribution to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership and commitment to regional health issues.
ASHA (which means hope in Hindi) is a group of more than one million female volunteers in India. They were honoured for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system and ensuring those living in rural poverty access to primary health care services, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASHAs worked to provide maternal care and immunization for children against vaccine-preventable diseases, community health care, treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis, and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation, and healthy living, said WHO in its official statement.
