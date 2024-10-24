Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Thursday expressed happiness over his wife’s nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections. Vadra says he is delighted that she has taken a step for herself.

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Thursday expressed happiness over his wife’s nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, saying that he is delighted that she has taken a step for herself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vadra said he had seen her always working hard for others, her family, and the people of the country. He said she never thought for herself.

Talking about Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to contest Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Vadra said. “I am delighted that she (Priyanka Gandhi) is now taking the step of thinking for herself. She will work hard for herself, and campaign for herself. I think it has been 35 years since I have known her, I have seen her always working hard for others, for her family and people of the country. She never thought for herself. But I am happy that Congress thought of making her contest from Wayanad...I think, had Rajiv ji been alive, he would have been delighted." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On being quizzed about when he plans to enter active politics, Vadra said, “If people feel that I should enter active politics and come to Parliament, then I will take that step. But right now I am happy that I am among people...Moradabad is my birthplace, and people from UP definitely want me to contest from there and represent them. But I would like to say that wherever I go, people say that I should be in politics...But there is time. When the time comes, whatever the Congress wants and whatever my family orders - I will strengthen my resolve."

"People have always been keen to see Priyanka in Parliament. She is fearless. Whenever someone faces an issue, she is present in the villages, fighting for them. We witnessed her determination in Lakhimpur Kheri, where she stood up for the people even when the administration made it difficult for her," Vadra added.

It is important to note that Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination on Wednesday in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other top leaders of the party. Before filing her nomination, she held a massive roadshow in Wayanad. Priyanka, Rahul and Kharge addressed the gathering after the roadshow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

The grand old party approved Priyanka Gandhi's candidature on October 15, after the bypoll schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}