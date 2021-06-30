Delimitation commission tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assemblies constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will visit the union territory next week, Election Commission spokesperson informed earlier today.

Delimitation Commission, along with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, will be visiting Jammu & Kashmir from July 6 to July 9 to interact with all stakeholders including political parties, UT officials, and public representatives, EC said.

It further said, the commission would gather "first hand" information of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies.

A decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of the poll panel that was chaired by delimitation commission chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, EC said.

"The commission expects that all stakeholders will cooperate in this endeavour and provide valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely," an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson said in a statement issue here.

Last week on June 23 the Election Commission held virtual discussions with its representatives in Jammu and Kashmir and deputy commissioners regarding the delimitation of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory.

In the meeting, that was attended by 20 deputy commissioners from Jammu and Kashmir, administrative difficulties faced with respect to the assembly constituencies were discussed.

Voters' adversities regarding assembly constituency that do not have exact geographical delineation were also discussed in the meeting.

This meeting was held a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir where leaders discussed the re-starting of political activity in the Union Territory.

The three-member delimitation commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was set up in March 2020 for a year. Later, the panel got a one-year extension from the Central government on March 3, 2021, after it failed to complete its task last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

