The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha by 50% across all states, while keeping their existing relative share of parliamentary seats unchanged until the first Census conducted after 2051. The decision comes ahead of a special sitting of Parliament, called by the government from November 30 to December 3, Hindustan Times reported.

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During the special sitting, the Union government is expected to take up legislation linked to delimitation and the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies from 2029.

The government has said the uniform expansion will preserve the existing share of seats held by each state. However, concerns remain over whether the exercise could affect the South's political influence at the Centre.

Opposition questions timing and intent The Opposition has questioned the timing and intent of the special sitting, alleging that the government is using women's reservation as a route to push through delimitation.

Congress leaders have demanded that the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and the proportion of seats allocated to states be protected. Other Opposition parties have raised concerns about the numerical gap between northern and southern states, the redrawing of constituency boundaries and the functioning of a larger Parliament.

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The government, on the other hand, maintains that the uniform increase will preserve the existing relative representation of states. The revised proposal also seeks to use the 2011 Census as the basis for redrawing constituency boundaries, while keeping the inter-state allocation of seats unchanged until the first Census conducted after 2051, according to The Indian Express.

The proposal is intended to address concerns, particularly among southern states, that a population-based delimitation exercise could reduce their share of representation in Parliament. Under the revised formula, each state and Union Territory would receive a uniform 50% increase in its existing Lok Sabha seats.

If the proposed 50% increase is applied to the current strength of 543 seats, the Lok Sabha would have approximately 815 members. However, the proposed constitutional amendment provides for a maximum strength of 850 members.

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So, what does the 50% increase actually mean for each state? Will southern states retain their current share of Lok Sabha representation, even as the numerical gap between northern and southern states widens? Could a government be formed at the Centre without the support of southern states? And how would the proposed expansion change the majority mark in Parliament?

Lets examine the numbers behind the delimitation proposal, comparing the current seat distribution across states with the mathematical projections under the proposed formula, and what they could mean for India's political arithmetic.

What does the 50% formula actually mean? Under the proposed formula, every state would get a 50% increase over its existing Lok Sabha seats. The government says this would preserve the current relative distribution of seats among states, with their inter-state allocation remaining unchanged until the first Census conducted after 2051.

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Let's understand this with an example.

Uttar Pradesh currently sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. A 50% increase would take its projected strength to 120.

In Tamil Nadu's case, the number of MPs would rise from 39 to 58.5 under the same calculation. The final number would depend on how the government handles fractional figures when allocating seats.

The formula would apply uniformly to all states and Union Territories. It is different from a population-based delimitation exercise in which the distribution of seats could change according to population figures.

Representation of five southern states The five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu together have 129 seats in the Lok Sabha. This accounts for 23.76% of the lower House's current strength of 543.

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Tamil Nadu has 39 seats, accounting for 7.18% of the Lok Sabha; Karnataka has 28 seats (5.16%); Andhra Pradesh has 25 (4.60%); Kerala has 20 (3.68%); and Telangana has 17 (3.13%).

If Puducherry is included, the southern states and the Union Territory together have 130 seats, or 23.94% of the Lok Sabha.

What happens after a 50% increase? Under the proposed formula, the mathematical projections for the five southern states would be:

Tamil Nadu: 39 to 58.5 seats

Karnataka: 28 to 42 seats

Andhra Pradesh: 25 to 37.5 seats

Kerala: 20 to 30 seats

Telangana: 17 to 25.5 seats Together, their projected strength would rise from 129 to 193.5 seats. Including Puducherry, the combined figure would rise from 130 to 195.

These half-seat figures are mathematical projections, not actual constituency allocations. The proposed legislation does not specify a rounding formula, so the final state-wise numbers will depend on the legal allocation process.

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Under a uniform 50% increase, the five southern states' combined share would remain at approximately 23.76%. Including Puducherry, their combined share would remain at approximately 23.94%.

The final percentages could vary slightly depending on how fractional figures are handled and the final strength of the Lok Sabha.

Doesn't the North already have more MPs than the South? The northern states already have a larger number of Lok Sabha MPs than the five southern states. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alone currently account for 120 seats, compared with 129 across the five southern states.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats, accounting for 14.73% of the Lok Sabha. Together, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar account for 22.10% of the House. By comparison, the five southern states account for 23.76%; the figure rises to 23.94% when Puducherry is included.

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Under the proposed formula, the 120 seats held by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would mathematically rise to 180. The five southern states' combined projection would rise from 129 to 193.5.

The important distinction is between having more MPs in absolute numbers and having a larger share of Parliament. The proposed uniform increase would raise the number of seats for both groups without changing their relative shares under the formula.

Can a government be formed at the Centre without southern MPs? Yes. A political party or alliance can form a government by securing a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha, even without winning seats in a particular region. No geographical region is constitutionally required to be represented in a governing coalition.

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Under the current strength of 543 seats, the majority mark is 272. If the Lok Sabha's strength were to rise to 815, the majority mark would be 408. Lets understand with an example - a 50% increase on 543 gives 814.5, and the final strength and majority mark would depend on the allocation process. The proposed constitutional amendment sets the maximum strength at 850; it does not, by itself, confirm that the House will have exactly 815 seats.

The five southern states, which currently have 129 seats, would have a mathematical projection of 193.5 under the proposed formula. Even with Puducherry included, the projected figure would be 195. This would not be enough to reach a majority on their own.

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But this is already the case under the current system. What matters for government formation is how seats are distributed among political parties and alliances across the country, not simply how many seats a region has.

So, what changes then? The proposed expansion would increase the number of MPs in the Lok Sabha, but it would not necessarily change the share of seats held by each state. Since every state is expected to get a uniform 50% increase, its share of representation in Parliament would broadly remain the same.

However, constituency boundaries within each state would be redrawn using the 2011 Census. This means the areas represented by individual MPs could change, even if the state's overall share of Lok Sabha seats remains unchanged.

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There could also be a change in the balance between the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The number of Lok Sabha MPs would increase, but the Rajya Sabha's strength would not automatically rise in the same proportion. As a result, the relative size of the two Houses could change.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.