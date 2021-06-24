Omar Abdullah said that his party did not accept the decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and will fight against it in the court. "As it was an open discussion, we have put our views openly. We told Prime Minister that we don't stand with what was done on August 5, 2019. We're not ready to accept it. But we won't take the law into our hands. We will fight this in court, and hope that we'll get justice there," he said.