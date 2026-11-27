The Union Cabinet on Friday has cleared a new women's reservation bill linked to delimitation which proposes a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats in all states.

This bill is likely to be brought before the special sitting of the Parliament which is set to begin next week.

The Union Cabinet gave its nod to the new bill with amendments in order to ensure no state loses its share of representation in the Lok Sabha in proportion to others after the delimitation exercise is carried out, PTI reported citing sources.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does the proposed Delimitation Bill change about Lok Sabha seats? ⌵ It proposes increasing Lok Sabha strength from 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The Cabinet-approved proposal also says every state would receive a similar increase in seats. 2 Which Census would be used for the proposed delimitation exercise? ⌵ The proposal is reported to use the 2011 Census to redraw the increased number of seats. 3 Why does the proposed bill include a freeze on representation until 2051? ⌵ The proposed freeze is intended to keep state representation from changing again until 2051. The government says the uniform increase is meant to address concerns about states losing their relative share of Lok Sabha seats. 4 Why are southern states concerned about the delimitation proposal? ⌵ Southern states have recorded slower population growth than several northern states, raising concern that population-based delimitation could reduce their relative representation. The proposed uniform increase is intended to address those concerns. 5 How is the proposed Lok Sabha expansion linked to women's reservation? ⌵ The government says increasing the number of seats would help implement the 33% women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

The bill also proposes a freeze on the number of seats till 2051, with the sources telling PTI that the uniform 51 per cent increase has been mandated in order to address the concerns southern states have expressed earlier.

The new bill is reportedly using the 2011 Census in order to redraw the increased seats.

If this proposed amendment passes, India will see an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850 through delimitation.

The government's opinion is that this move will allow for the implementation of the 33 per cent quota for women in the Parliament as well as state assemblies ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The government has called for a four-day special sitting -- November 30 and December 1 in Lok Sabha, and December 2 and 3 in Rajya Sabha.

"When the government calls a session or a special session, that means there are very important bills or business for the nation," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, as per PTI.

How Opposition parties are reacting The opposition INDIA bloc is against the legislation and will be meeting on Saturday to discuss its strategy.

Non-INDIA bloc parties like the DMK, AAP, and the BJD have also been invited for the meeting, PTI reported citing sources.

Speaking with reporters, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "PM (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah want to set a big trap against the people of India. That is the design of this entire episode."

Also Read | Delimitation Bill: Why a bigger Lok Sabha could cost the government more

Notably, Supriya Sule of the NCP(SP) has said that she will not be attending the meeting since her father, party patriarch Sharad Pawar, is unwell. This comes amid buzz that the NCP(SP) might decide to side with the BJP on the delimitation issue.

MK Stalin has warned that under no circumstances should the 7.18 per cent seat share of Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha should be reduced.

"No change in position, no compromise, the DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests; nor will it depart from its principles," Stalin said in a statement.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi questioned how the government could proceed with the bill without any update data, accusing the ruling party of renewed attempts of political poaching.

"If they don’t even have the necessary data, how can they carry out a delimitation exercise? This suggests that the politics of poaching has begun once again. We have several apprehensions regarding this: a session was called for just a single day,” Majhi told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the proposed bill on Friday, calling it “anti-national and anti-democratic”