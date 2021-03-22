NEW DELHI: Even as diners return to restaurants , convenience channels such as deliveries and takeaways are expected to be the biggest growth drivers for same store sales growth reported by fast food chains, according to a report by Elara Securities.

The dine-in channel, meanwhile, is likely to report lower growth, with the average ticket size of deliveries improving consistently seen surpassing that of dine-ins in the medium term, analysts at Elara Securities said in an update on Jubilant FoodWorks, while also commenting on the quick service restaurant market.

Most large chains with strong delivery capacities have benefitted in a post-covid environment. Analysts said recovery in dine-in will be more gradual as India faces a fresh surge in covid cases.

“As we move toward normalcy, in the medium term, dine-in SSSG will see a gradual uptick as overall sales will move toward pre-covid levels; recovery of dine-in will happen in a phased manner as restaurants, which have been shut temporarily, will open slowly based on the covid situation," the report said.

Meanwhile, QSR chains are also downsizing their restaurant sizes as they drive sales efficiencies in a post-covid world. “Store sizes are getting smaller in the QSR business across cuisines in the range of 25-30%, due to less traction on dine- in and better growth prospects on delivery. Most QSR chains like JUBI, Devyani and Sapphire have adopted the compact store model, which will help them drive sales efficiency in covid-19 times and beyond," the report said.

As companies increasingly serve delivery-only orders and save on rents, the size of QSR kitchens has come off too.

