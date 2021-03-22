Delivery and takeaways to drive growth for fast food chains: report

Meanwhile, QSR chains are also downsizing their restaurant sizes as they drive sales efficiencies in a post-covid world. “Store sizes are getting smaller in the QSR business across cuisines in the range of 25-30%, due to less traction on dine- in and better growth prospects on delivery. Most QSR chains like JUBI, Devyani and Sapphire have adopted the compact store model, which will help them drive sales efficiency in covid-19 times and beyond," the report said.