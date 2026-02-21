Delivery boy dies in fatal road accident as speeding car rams into e-scooter on Delhi's Najafgarh Road

A delivery rider was killed in a road accident in Delhi early Saturday morning after a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler. Delhi police arrested 27-year-old who struck the delivery executive on the route leading towards Rajouri Garden near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road, ANI reported.

The accused identified as Mohit Kumar, the son of Rajesh Kumar, is an MCD contractor who lives in Najafgarh. Mohit Kumar was behind the wheels of Hyundai Verna car which was involved in the road accident. He has been taken into custody and charged with relevant section of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"The car driver, Mohit Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh who works as an MCD contractor, was taken into custody at the spot and his vehicle was seized," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar as saying.

Also Read | Ottonomy showcases Made-in-India Autonomous Delivery Ecosystem at AI Summit

Watch visuals from the accident site here:

Police team was first informed about the incident at around 3:26 am. Tilak Nagar police station received a PCR call following the fatal accident which claimed the life of 25-year-old delivery executive working for a quick-commerce company. The victim identified as Hem Shakar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was riding an electric scooty at the time of the accident. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. “MLC information has been received,” ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West District as saying.

Also Read | Amazon delivery driver lands in water in UK after following GPS directions

According to eyewitnesses' statement, the Hyundai Verna car allegedly hit the e-scooter from behind. Police seized Mohit Kumar's car and lodged an FIR to proceed with further legal action.

Gas cylinder blast in southeast Delhi injures 3 In an unrelated incident that occurred on the same day, a Delhi couple and their 22-year-old son sustained burn injuries after a suspected gas cylinder blast at their house. This tragic incident took place in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, an official from the Delhi Fire Services informed PTI.

The injured father was identified as 60-year-old Jagdish, who sustained around 80 per cent burn injuries. His wife Laxmi suffered about 70 per cent burns while their son Jatin, sustained nearly 25 per cent burn injuries. The DFS received emergency call at 4:46 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.