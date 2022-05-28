Delivery boy, who worked at Ola, Zomato Swiggy, becomes IT engineer in Bengaluru

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A young boy from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who spent most of his college life delivering food and groceries to people, has now earned a job at an IT company
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
An individual with determination cannot be defeated, and Shaik Abdul Sathar is proof of this! A young boy from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who spent most of his college life delivering food and groceries to people, has now earned a job at an IT company.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An individual with determination cannot be defeated, and Shaik Abdul Sathar is proof of this! A young boy from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who spent most of his college life delivering food and groceries to people, has now earned a job at an IT company.
In a Linkedin post, Sathar wrote about his arduous journey before becoming a software engineer. Son of a contract worker, Sathar started working as a delivery agent for companies like Ola, Zomato, and Swiggy to provide monetary support to his family.
In a Linkedin post, Sathar wrote about his arduous journey before becoming a software engineer. Son of a contract worker, Sathar started working as a delivery agent for companies like Ola, Zomato, and Swiggy to provide monetary support to his family.
"Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido , Zomato...I was everywhere since my final year of college," he wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Ola, Swiggy, Uber, Rapido , Zomato...I was everywhere since my final year of college," he wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One day, a friend of Sathar advised him to learn to code. Sathar followed his advice and enrolled himself in a course. Sathar did his delivery job from 6 PM to 12 AM, and during the day he used to focus on upskilling himself.
One day, a friend of Sathar advised him to learn to code. Sathar followed his advice and enrolled himself in a course. Sathar did his delivery job from 6 PM to 12 AM, and during the day he used to focus on upskilling himself.
"I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I can. Because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by. I was very shy initially, but being a delivery boy I learned many things. One day, I got casual advice to learn coding. My friend told me about a course and insisted that I join it. I took his suggestion seriously and spent my mornings learning to code. From 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM, I did my deliveries," Sathar wrote.
"I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I can. Because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by. I was very shy initially, but being a delivery boy I learned many things. One day, I got casual advice to learn coding. My friend told me about a course and insisted that I join it. I took his suggestion seriously and spent my mornings learning to code. From 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM, I did my deliveries," Sathar wrote.
One day, Sathar build a web application on his own and did a few other projects.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One day, Sathar build a web application on his own and did a few other projects.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He then began applying for companies. Sathar said he learned communication skills through his part-time job as a delivery boy.
He then began applying for companies. Sathar said he learned communication skills through his part-time job as a delivery boy.
"Soon I was able to build web applications on my own.I did a few projects and started applying for companies. My delivery boy experience helped me build communication skills," he added.
Later Sathar also built coding skills at NxtWave. After that, he cracked the interview at Probe Information Services Pvt Ltd (Probe42) and became a software engineer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later Sathar also built coding skills at NxtWave. After that, he cracked the interview at Probe Information Services Pvt Ltd (Probe42) and became a software engineer.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sathar says he is proud that he has come to a stage where he can clear his parents' debts with a few months' salaries.
Sathar says he is proud that he has come to a stage where he can clear his parents' debts with a few months' salaries.
According to Sathar's Linkedin profile, he is currently learning full-stack development with a specialization in 4.0 technologies. Sathar is equipped with JavaScript, Python, SQL, and Node.js. He did BTech in Civil engineering from Sai Ganapathi Engineering College from 2017 to 2020.
According to Sathar's Linkedin profile, he is currently learning full-stack development with a specialization in 4.0 technologies. Sathar is equipped with JavaScript, Python, SQL, and Node.js. He did BTech in Civil engineering from Sai Ganapathi Engineering College from 2017 to 2020.