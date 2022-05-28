Delivery boy, who worked at Ola, Zomato Swiggy, becomes IT engineer in Bengaluru

"I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I can. Because my father is a contract worker. So we only had just enough money to get by. I was very shy initially, but being a delivery boy I learned many things. One day, I got casual advice to learn coding. My friend told me about a course and insisted that I join it. I took his suggestion seriously and spent my mornings learning to code. From 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM, I did my deliveries," Sathar wrote.