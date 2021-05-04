Dell, Foxconn, Lava, 16 others apply for India’s PLI scheme for IT hardware

The PLI scheme for IT hardware offers an incentive of 2-4% on net incremental sales of goods over the base year of 2019-20. It is applicable for a period of four years, lasting up to 2024-25, and benefits of the scheme will be provided to approved applicants from April 1, 2021 onwards. Laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers (AIOs) and servers are amongst the target segments under this scheme.

